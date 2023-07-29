Left Menu

India win 2 silver, a bronze in Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting C''ships

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 29-07-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 20:33 IST
India win 2 silver, a bronze in Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting C''ships
India's Sanapathi Guru Naidu and M Tomchou Meetei claimed silver and bronze medals respectively in 55kg men's youth category in the Asian Youth (boys and girls) and Junior (men and women) Weightlifting Championships, here on Saturday.

Mukund Santosh Aher also secured a medal for India, bagging silver in the 55kg Junior category.

The competition runs from July 27 to August 5 here at the Gautam Buddha University.

In the men’s 55 kg youth category, World Record holder K Duong of Vietnam won the gold.

In men's 55kg junior section, Vietnam's Tu Tung Do and Tuan Kiet Duong claimed the gold and bronze respectively.

The medals are being awarded to the first three winners in three categories, i.e. snatch, clean and jerk, and total weight category.

The competition features 220 athletes in both youth and junior categories from 18 Asian countries.

