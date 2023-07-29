Pro Panja League: Ludhiana Lions, Rohtak Rowdies smartly use Challenge Round to script thrilling wins

The second day of the Pro Panja League saw more thrilling arm-wrestling action at the jam-packed IGI Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday with Rohtak Rowdies and Ludhiana Lions picking up sensational victories over Baroda Badshahs and Mumbai Muscle respectively. In the undercard of the first contest between Rohtak and Baroda, Aryan Gangotri, and Parmpreet Kaur picked up wins for Rowdies to earn 2 points while Anslet Jose won the bout for Badshahs to get one point. In the main card, Rohtak's Dara Singh faced off against Baroda's Kanan in the 100kg bout. The evenly-contested bout saw a display of tremendous technical proficiency. As the bout went to a strap, Dara Singh managed to quickly roll over his opponent's arm to get a 3-1 win.

The second contest saw Rohtak's Rahul Panicker face off against Baroda's Tridip Medhi. With a top-arm roll-over, Rahul took a 2-0 lead, and then issued a 10-second challenge. Winning the challenge in one second, Rahul earned 10 points for his team. The final bout was between Rohtak's Rita Sengnerpi and Baroda's Arya P. To cover the deficit, Arya issued the 10-second Challenge after winning the first round, and then won the challenge to earn 5 bonus points. With a 10-0 win, Arya closed the gap, but Rohtak Rowdies won the match 15-12. In the undercard of the second match between Ludhiana and Mumbai, Rahul, Kusum Goswami, and Santos Ray won the bouts to give Lions a 3-0 lead. In the main card, Lions' Shivam Rajput faced off against Mumbai's Pramod Mukhi in 100kg bout. Shivam tried to use the popular King's move to get the win, but Pramod's power had no reply. Pramod won the bout 3-0 to give Mumbai two more bonus points, and turn the table in the match.

Next up, Sanu Joy came for Lions to face off against Mumbai's Akash Mukhi in 70kg bout and used the Challenge Round effectively to earn 10 points and again turn back the tide in Ludhiana's favour. The final bout of the night was between Ludhiana's Nawab Singh against Mumbai's Arpan Kar in the 90kg category. Nawab won the bout 3-0 to earn two bonus points for his side with ease, to script a thrilling 18-5 win. Kiraak Hyderabad will face off against Baroda Badshahs and Kochi KD's will take on Rohtak Rowdies on Sunday, July 30, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)