Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. hits walk-off slam in 10th

Bobby Witt Jr.'s walk-off grand slam lifted the Kansas City Royals to an 8-5, 10-inning win over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Friday. Witt finished 4-for-5 with a career-high six RBIs.

Soccer-US must get into sync with high-stakes group stage match, says Sullivan

The United States must find their rhythm after falling out of sync in their 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, midfielder Andi Sullivan said, with everything on the line for their final match of the Women's World Cup group stage on Tuesday. The four-times champions face a do-or-die meeting with debutantes Portugal in their last Group E game, where they must win or draw to avoid the humiliation of missing the knockout stage for the first time.

Soccer-Saudi investment has 'changed' transfer market, says Man City's Guardiola after Mahrez exit

Saudi Arabia has changed football's transfer market in their bid to "create a strong league", Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Saturday after Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez left the Premier League club to join Al-Ahli. Mahrez, who scored 78 goals and made 59 assists for City in a trophy-laden spell at the club, on Friday joined the Saudi Pro League side for a reported sum of 35 million euros ($38.55 million) plus five million in add-ons.

Rugby-Foster praises All Blacks for 'strong steps' on road to World Cup

New Zealand coach Ian Foster praised his team for wrapping up their third Rugby Championship in succession on Friday with a big win over Australia but said his players had more work to do ahead of the World Cup in France. The All Blacks thrashed the Wallabies 38-7 in front of a huge crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for their third win of a perfect start to 2023.

Soccer-New Zealand eye first World Cup knockouts, injury blows for Norway and Germany

Co-hosts New Zealand are 90 minutes away from a historic first at the Women's World Cup no matter the result when they take on Switzerland in their final group game on Sunday. Since the first edition in 1991, the hosts have always qualified for the knockout stages and New Zealand will advance if they win. Qualification will also mark the first time in six attempts they have reached the knockouts.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins Belgian Sprint race with Piastri second

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a rain-delayed and shortened sprint race from pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday to stretch his Formula One lead to 118 points. Australian rookie Oscar Piastri was second for McLaren with Frenchman Pierre Gasly a morale-boosting third for misfiring Alpine.

Swimming-Five-star Sjoestroem sets worlds alight, Ledecky and McKeown win

Sarah Sjoestroem cruised to her fifth consecutive World Aquatics Championships title in the women's 50 metres butterfly event on Saturday, before the evergreen Swede broke the world record in the semi-finals of the 50m freestyle race. The 29-year-old finished the day's opening event in 24.77 seconds to deny China's Zhang Yufei, who was 0.28 seconds behind while Gretchen Walsh of the United States took bronze.

Olympics threaten to erase a symbol of Paris, say riverside booksellers

Booksellers along the river Seine say the Olympics threaten to erase a symbol of Paris, after they were told by local authorities that they will have to remove their stalls for the Summer Games opening ceremony in 2024 for security reasons. Around 570 of the famous old stalls that line the river in the capital need to be dismantled and moved, or almost 60% of the riverside booksellers, according to the city authorities.

Soccer-Jamaica knock out Panama with 1-0 win

Jamaica defender Allyson Swaby scored from a sharp header to steer her side to a 1-0 win against Panama in Perth on Saturday, keeping alive the Caribbean side's hopes of advancing to the last 16 of the Women's World Cup. Panama, who have yet to open their account having lost earlier to Brazil 4-0, cannot now progress ahead of France and Jamaica who lead Group F with four points.

Soccer-England handed injury reprieve as Walsh's World Cup campaign continues

Keira Walsh has been ruled out of England's final Women's World Cup group stage game after picking up a knee injury during a 1-0 win over Denmark, but the midfielder could still return for the European champions' knockout fixtures. Walsh, who was an integral part of the England team that won the Euros last year, crumpled to the turf at Sydney Football Stadium without contact in the 38th minute and immediately called for medical assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)