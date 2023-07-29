Left Menu

2nd ODI: Kishan scores fifty as India totter at 167 for eight

PTI | Bridgetown | Updated: 29-07-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 22:59 IST
India put up a sloppy batting show to be left struggling at 167 for eight when rain stopped play after 37.3 overs in the second ODI here on Saturday.

Opener Ishan Kishan scored his second half-century of this series with a run-a-ball 55 and added 90 runs for the opening stand with Shubman Gill (34).

But Indian batting imploded, losing five wickets for 23 runs in the next 6.2 overs before the first rain interruption for about half-an-hour.

India are playing the match without regular skipper Rohit Sharma and main batter Virat Kohli. Romario Shepherd (3/37) and Gudakesh Motie (2/30) were the pick of the Windies bowlers, while Jayden Seales (1/28), Joseph (1/27) and Yannic Cariah (1/25) bagged one each.

Brief Scores: India 167/8 in 37.3 overs (Ishan Kishan 55, Shubman Gill 34, Romario Shepherd 3/37) vs West Indies.

