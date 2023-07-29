Cricket-England's Broad to retire after Ashes series

England fast bowler Stuart Broad will retire from cricket at the end of the Ashes series against Australia, he said after the third day of the final test on Saturday.

Broad, 37, is England's second highest test wicket taker with 602 victims in 167 matches, behind only his long-time team mate James Anderson who has 690.

