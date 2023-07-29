James Anderson turns 41: A look at career, accomplishments of legendary England pacer

England pacer James Anderson, one of the greatest pace bowlers to have played the game, turns 41 on Sunday. Ever since his international debut in 2002, Anderson has proven himself to be the epitome of longevity. The fact that he has spent 20 years delivering top-class performances in international cricket as a fast bowler, one of the toughest tasks in cricket physically, talks volumes about his fitness.

In 183 Tests, Anderson has taken a total of 690 wickets at an average of 26.34. His best bowling figures are 7/42. He has taken 32 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls in Test cricket. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket next to Sri Lanka's Mutthiah Muralidaran (800 wickets) and late Aussie spin great Shane Warne (708 wickets). He is the highest wicket-taker in Tests for his country. Anderson is also the most successful pace bowler in the history of the game.

He is the fifth-highest bowler to 500 Test scalps and fourth fastest to 600 Test wickets. Anderson has played the second-highest number of Tests, next to India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (200 matches).

In 194 ODI matches, Anderson has taken 269 wickets. These wickets have come at an average of 29.22, with best bowling figures of 5/23. He has 11 four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls in ODIs. Despite not featuring in ODIs since 2015, he still remains England's highest wicket-taker in ODIs.

Anderson is the 20th highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket in all-time charts, with the highest wicket-taker being Muralidaran (534 wickets). The 41-year-old has also played 19 T20Is for England. In these, he has taken 18 wickets at an average of 30.66, with the best bowling figures of 3/23.

Anderson was a part of the team which won the 2010 ICC T20 World Cup for England. Overall, in 396 matches at international level, Anderson has taken 977 wickets at an average of 27.22, with best bowling figures of 7/42. He has a total of 34 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls in international cricket.

He is the third-highest wicket-taker in international cricket history. Above him are Warne (1,001 wickets) and Muralidaran (1,347 wickets). (ANI)

