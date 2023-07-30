Soccer-Mali striker Toure moves to Atalanta from Almeria

Left Menu

Atalanta did not disclose details of the transfer but Italian media said Toure has joined on a four-year contract for a club record fee of about 30 million euros ($33.05 million). That surpasses their previous transfer record of 22 million euros spent on Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo last season.

Atalanta have signed 21-year-old Mali forward El Bilal Toure from Spanish side Almeria, the Serie A club announced on Saturday. Atalanta did not disclose details of the transfer but Italian media said Toure has joined on a four-year contract for a club record fee of about 30 million euros ($33.05 million).

That surpasses their previous transfer record of 22 million euros spent on Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo last season. Toure has 15 caps and has scored five international goals after making his Mali debut in 2020.

After an impressive campaign in LaLiga last season, with seven goals in 21 matches, the winger attracted interest from several clubs including Everton. Atalanta finished fifth in Serie A last season and secured a spot in the Europa League group stage.

($1 = 0.9079 euros)

