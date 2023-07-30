Left Menu

Motor racing-Hamilton quotes Senna after clash leaves Perez pointless

And when I watched it back it feels like a racing incident to me." Perez retired, sending race winning team mate Max Verstappen 118 points clear at the top of the championship with Sunday's main grand prix still to come before drivers can start the August break.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2023 00:15 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 00:15 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton quotes Senna after clash leaves Perez pointless

Lewis Hamilton used a famous Ayrton Senna quote on going for a gap after he was penalised for a clash with Red Bull's Sergio Perez in a Belgian Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday. Mercedes' seven-time world champion finished fourth but was demoted to seventh after stewards ruled he had caused the collision.

"As Ayrton said, if you no longer go for a gap that exists, then you are no longer a racing driver," Hamilton told reporters. "That is what I did. And when I watched it back it feels like a racing incident to me."

Perez retired, sending race winning team mate Max Verstappen 118 points clear at the top of the championship with Sunday's main grand prix still to come before drivers can start the August break. Hamilton said conditions were tricky, with rain delaying proceedings before five laps behind the safety car led to a rolling start, and the contact was not intentional.

"He was slow and I went up the inside and I was more than half a car length alongside," added the Briton. "I feel like we should not be deterred from racing. It would have been nice to finish fourth but I don't really care about finishing fourth, I want to win."

Team boss Toto Wolff said it had been a clear racing incident. Perez said Hamilton had run out of grip and crashed into him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
3
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India
4
Pakistan: Five names shortlisted for post of caretaker prime minister, says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Pakistan: Five names shortlisted for post of caretaker prime minister, says ...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023