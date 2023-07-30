England bowling great Stuart Broad announces retirement from cricket after ''a wonderful ride''
Fittingly, Broad and Anderson were at the crease together as England took a huge lead over Australia.Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket, Broad told Sky Sports.Its been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have.Its been a wonderful series to be part of and Ive always wanted to finish at the top.
England bowler Stuart Broad will retire from cricket following the Ashes.
The 37-year-old Broad made the shock announcement Saturday at stumps on the third day of the fifth and final test against Australia at the Oval.
Broad has taken 602 wickets in 167 tests, making him the second most successful paceman in test history behind teammate James Anderson. Fittingly, Broad and Anderson were at the crease together as England took a huge lead over Australia.
"Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket," Broad told Sky Sports.
"It's been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have.
"It's been a wonderful series to be part of and I've always wanted to finish at the top. This series just feels like it's been one of the most enjoyable and entertaining that I've been part of."
