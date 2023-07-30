Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd agree to sign Denmark's Hojlund from Atalanta - reports

The 20-year-old will move to Old Trafford in a deal worth 72 million pounds ($92.52 million) and will be United's sixth most expensive signing ever, the reports added. Hojlund, who previously played for FC Copenhagen and Sturm Graz, joined Atalanta at the start of the 2022-23 Serie A season and scored nine league goals in a breakout campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2023 04:07 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 04:07 IST
The 20-year-old will move to Old Trafford in a deal worth 72 million pounds ($92.52 million) and will be United's sixth most expensive signing ever, the reports added.

Hojlund, who previously played for FC Copenhagen and Sturm Graz, joined Atalanta at the start of the 2022-23 Serie A season and scored nine league goals in a breakout campaign. He becomes United's third signing of the transfer window after the arrivals of Chelsea's Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

United finished third last season, securing a spot in the Champions League. They also won the League Cup in February. ($1 = 0.7782 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

