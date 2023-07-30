Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Mali striker Toure moves to Atalanta from Almeria

Atalanta have signed 21-year-old Mali forward El Bilal Toure from Spanish side Almeria, the Serie A club announced on Saturday. Atalanta did not disclose details of the transfer but Italian media said Toure has joined on a four-year contract for a club record fee of about 30 million euros ($33.05 million).

Soccer-US must get into sync with high-stakes group stage match, says Sullivan

The United States must find their rhythm after falling out of sync in their 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, midfielder Andi Sullivan said, with everything on the line for their final match of the Women's World Cup group stage on Tuesday. The four-times champions face a do-or-die meeting with debutantes Portugal in their last Group E game, where they must win or draw to avoid the humiliation of missing the knockout stage for the first time.

Soccer-Saudi investment has 'changed' transfer market, says Man City's Guardiola after Mahrez exit

Saudi Arabia has changed football's transfer market in their bid to "create a strong league", Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Saturday after Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez left the Premier League club to join Al-Ahli. Mahrez, who scored 78 goals and made 59 assists for City in a trophy-laden spell at the club, on Friday joined the Saudi Pro League side for a reported sum of 35 million euros ($38.55 million) plus five million in add-ons.

Soccer-New Zealand eye first World Cup knockouts, injury blows for Norway and Germany

Co-hosts New Zealand are 90 minutes away from a historic first at the Women's World Cup no matter the result when they take on Switzerland in their final group game on Sunday. Since the first edition in 1991, the hosts have always qualified for the knockout stages and New Zealand will advance if they win. Qualification will also mark the first time in six attempts they have reached the knockouts.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins Belgian Sprint with Piastri second

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a rain-delayed and shortened sprint race from pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday to stretch his Formula One lead to 118 points. Australian rookie Oscar Piastri started and finished second for McLaren, after leading briefly during a safety car period, with Frenchman Pierre Gasly a morale-boosting third for misfiring Alpine.

Swimming-Five-star Sjoestroem sets worlds alight, Ledecky and McKeown win

Sarah Sjoestroem cruised to her fifth consecutive World Aquatics Championships title in the women's 50 metres butterfly event on Saturday, before the evergreen Swede broke the world record in the semi-finals of the 50m freestyle race. The 29-year-old finished the day's opening event in 24.77 seconds to deny China's Zhang Yufei, who was 0.28 seconds behind while Gretchen Walsh of the United States took bronze.

Olympics threaten to erase a symbol of Paris, say riverside booksellers

Booksellers along the river Seine say the Olympics threaten to erase a symbol of Paris, after they were told by local authorities that they will have to remove their stalls for the Summer Games opening ceremony in 2024 for security reasons. Around 570 of the famous old stalls that line the river in the capital need to be dismantled and moved, or almost 60% of the riverside booksellers, according to the city authorities.

Soccer-Colombia's Rodriguez joins Sao Paulo on free transfer

Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez has signed for Sao Paulo after being released by Olympiakos Piraeus in April, the Brazilian Serie A club announced on Saturday. The 32-year-old signed a two-year contract, making it his fourth club in as many seasons after joining Everton in 2021 for a season-long spell before being sold to Qatari side Al-Rayyan and then joining Olympiakos on a free transfer last term.

Motor racing-Gasly did not feel safe in wet Spa sprint race

Pierre Gasly finished third in the Saturday Sprint at the Belgian Grand Prix but the Alpine driver said he had been unable to see much in the spray and had not felt safe. Racing at speed in wet conditions and limited visibility is a major current safety concern in Formula One after the deaths of two junior drivers in the space of four years at Spa-Francorchamps.

Soccer-England handed injury reprieve as Walsh's World Cup campaign continues

Keira Walsh has been ruled out of England's final Women's World Cup group stage game after picking up a knee injury during a 1-0 win over Denmark, but the midfielder could still return for the European champions' knockout fixtures. Walsh, who was an integral part of the England team that won the Euros last year, crumpled to the turf at Sydney Football Stadium without contact in the 38th minute and immediately called for medical assistance.

