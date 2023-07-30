Left Menu

NBA-'Grand rising!' Bronny James plays piano in video after cardiac arrest

Bronny James, who less than a week ago suffered cardiac arrest while training with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team, was seen playing piano in a video posted by his father LeBron James on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2023 07:30 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 07:30 IST
NBA-'Grand rising!' Bronny James plays piano in video after cardiac arrest

Bronny James, who less than a week ago suffered cardiac arrest while training with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team, was seen playing piano in a video posted by his father LeBron James on Saturday. The 18-year-old son of the NBA's all-time leading scorer was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Monday and placed in intensive care. He was released on Thursday.

"GRAND RISING!! God Is Great!" LeBron James said in a video posted to Instagram. "YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that!... We're here right with you every step of the way!"

James called his eldest son a "man of many talents" in the short video. LeBron James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has expressed interest in one day playing alongside his son in the NBA before his stellar career comes to a close.

The incident comes a year after USC center Vince Iwuchukwu collapsed during practice after suffering heart failure. Iwuchukwu was revived by team's medical staff and played last season after recovering. It is also reminiscent of an incident in January, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed from a cardiac arrest during a Monday night NFL game in Cincinnati.

Hamlin received life-saving CPR on the field as the frightening scene unfolded in front of a packed stadium and television audience. Hamlin, who spent days in the hospital recovering, plans to play again this season. Doctors offered no word of if or when Bronny James would return to the basketball court but indicated his recovery so far has been encouraging.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
3
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India
4
Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023