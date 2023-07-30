Left Menu

Jamshedpur FC sign Brazilian player Elsinho on one-year contract 

Elsinho, most notably made a name for himself at Mexican side FC Juarez, where he made 136 appearances in total, and even bagged 10 goals for his team. Following a loan move to fellow Mexican team Celaya FC, he secured a permanent transfer to Spanish side Racing Ferrol in La Liga 2 where he appeared 25 times and even scored four goals.

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2023 07:41 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 07:41 IST
Jamshedpur FC sign Brazilian player Elsinho on one-year contract 
Elson Jose dias Junior (Image: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Jharkhand

Jamshedpur [Jharkhand], July 30 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC have acquired the services of Brazilian player Elson Jose dias Junior, commonly known as Elsinho, on a one-year contract ahead of the 2023-24 season on Saturday. According to ISL, Elsinho made a name for himself at Mexican side FC Juarez, where he made 136 appearances in total, and even bagged 10 goals for his team. Following a loan move to fellow Mexican team Celaya FC, he secured a permanent transfer to Spanish side Racing Ferrol in La Liga 2 where he appeared 25 times and even scored four goals.

The Brazilian is capable of operating as a defensive midfielder as well as a central defender and will add a new dimension to the Jamshedpur FC structure. "I see it as a great opportunity to join Jamshedpur FC," Elsinho said as quoted by indiansuperleague.com.

"The club has previously won the ISL Shield and is building a strong squad with a great coach at the helm. I believe this is a great next step in my career and I can't wait to come and play in front of all the fans in Jamshedpur. I'm sure together as a squad we can get back to winning the big one." The 32-year-old is from the picturesque city of Uberaba in the Brazilian Highlands and spent much of his initial footballing career playing in the lower divisions of Brazilian football, before impressing in his debut for Oeste FC, a club based in Sao Paulo. He eventually sealed a move to FC Juarez in 2016 and grew into a versatile and dependable player for the Mexican club.

"Elsinho is a centre back and defensive midfield player who has both height and technical ability," said Jamshedpur FC Head Coach, Scott Cooper. "He's very fast for a big guy and has played in Mexico and at various levels in Brazil. We like him because of his pace, technical ability and also because he is a major threat from set pieces, so we feel like he will be a great commodity and bring height to the team."

The club confirmed that Elsinho will wear the number 91 shirt in the upcoming campaign. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
3
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India
4
Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023