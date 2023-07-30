Left Menu

Ajinkya Rahane pulls out from county stint with Leicestershire

He was expected to join the team for the One-Day Cup next month, but he will rather he would take a short break from cricket.

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2023 07:52 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 07:52 IST
Ajinkya Rahane pulls out from county stint with Leicestershire
Ajinkya Rahane. (Photo- ICC Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has pulled out from the county stint with Leicestershire after he was recalled to India's Test team, as per ESPNcricinfo. He was expected to join the team for the One-Day Cup next month, but he will rather take a short break from cricket.

Peter Handscomb has been named as Rahane's replacement, will remain on with Leicestershire for longer. He has already played for them this season in the County Championship and T20 Blast. Handscomb possesses an impressive List A record, scoring 3,856 runs at an average of 37.43 in his career to date, including four centuries.

That record encompasses 632 runs at 33.26 for Australia, including a crucial 117 during Australia's highest ever ODI run chase – achieved during the four-wicket win over India at Mohali in March 2019. Handscomb has previous experience of 50-over cricket in England, representing Middlesex in 2021, and Yorkshire in 2017, where he returned 504 runs at an average of 63.

Leicestershire's Director of Cricket, Claude Henderson, said in the statement, "Firstly, we are fully understanding of Ajinkya's situation. He has experienced a hectic schedule in recent months, both in India and travelling with the national team, and we accept his wishes to recover and spend some time with his family. "We have been in constant communication with Ajinkya and accept how situations can change quickly in cricket. He is extremely grateful for our understanding and still hopes to play for Leicestershire one day.

"Thankfully, we had planned for a situation like this, and we are delighted Peter is staying on with the team. He brings many qualities alongside his batting and wicketkeeping, including strong leadership, which is a massive help to Lewis (Hill) and the rest of the guys in our changing room." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
3
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India
4
Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023