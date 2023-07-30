"We didn't bat the way we were supposed to": Indian captain Pandya after losing to WI

India's captain Hardik Pandya expressed his disappointment with the batting unit as the West Indies chased down a low target of 181 with six wickets in hand against the West Indies in Barbados. With this win, the West Indies levelled the series at 1-1.

In the post-match presentation, Pandya said that the batters did not bat the way they were supposed to and gave their wickets cheaply. "We didn't bat the way we were supposed to. The wicket was better than it was in the first game. Everyone barring Shubman hit fielders and got out. disappointing, but there are many things to learn. The way our openers batted, especially Ishan, struck it well and is good for India. Shardul got us back in with his bowling. Hope and Carty batted well and got them through," he added.

"Body's fine. I have to bowl more overs and get my workload up for the World Cup. I'm a turtle right now not the rabbit and hoping everything goes right as the World Cup comes on. To be honest, you want to be going 1-1 to the third game as it'll be more challenging and exciting," Pandya further said. Hope led from the front with 63* off 80 balls, with the support of Keacy Carty, who scored 48* off 65 balls.

Shardul Thakur picked up three wickets, conceding 42 runs. Apart from him, Kuldeep Yadav took one wicket. Chasing a low total of 182 runs, the West Indies openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers gave a solid start as they added 50 runs to the board in 8.1 overs.

Shardul Thakur brought India back to the game after his exceptional ninth over, in which he took two wickets. He cleared up Kyle Mayers at 36 with his back-of-the-length ball. Then, in the same over, Thakur dismissed Brandon King at 15 with his unplayable full-length ball. West Indies captain Hope then steered the innings with Keacy Carty. India used seven bowling options but non where able to break Hope and Keacy's partnership.

Earlier, with India were bundled out at 181 in 40.5 overs with Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd picking up three wickets each. (ANI)

