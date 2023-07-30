"I'm sure they're cooked": Spinner Murphy on Australia's pacers as England takes 377-run lead  

Australian spinner Todd Murphy admitted that the Aussies pacer-attack would be feeling a little tired after playing a long series of five Test matches, however, the hunger is still there to win the last Test of the Ashes series. "I'm sure they're cooked, they don't show it, they keep charging in. The attitude's always there. I think the hunger, especially being the last Test and to try to win the Ashes, is there," Murphy said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

England on the third day of the fifth Ashes Test took a lead of 377 runs at The Oval on Saturday. Australia have to do something extraordinary to chase down this lead as no team has chased more than 263 runs in the fourth innings to win a Test at The Oval.

At the end of the third day's play, England was 389/9, with Stuart Broad (2*) and James Anderson (8*) unbeaten. "The boys get on with it and you've seen today Starcy just kept coming back and coming back after a few spells and got his rewards late. You always love playing with those guys. It's tough. The margin for error is a lot smaller over here, especially with the way they're playing, they're looking to put the pressure back on me," he said.

"It takes some time to get your head around the fact you're going to concede a few more runs than you're used to playing red-ball cricket. "Once you can get your head around that, the message the whole way through has been to try to keep creating chances.

"We know they're going to go at a fast pace but if we can try to create 10 chances, we can get batting." England started the final session at 265/4, with Joe Root (61*) and Jonny Bairstow (34*) unbeaten.

The century stand between Root and Bairstow came to an end at 111 runs when Todd Murphy cleaned bowled Root for 91 off 106 balls, consisting of 11 fours and a six. England was 332/5. Moeen, walking out for perhaps his final Test innings, joined Bairstow and helped England reach the 350-run mark in 69.5 overs.

Bairstow'd dismissal ended the brief partnership between Moeen and him. The batter was dismissed for 78 in 103 balls, consisting of 11 boundaries. England was 360/6. Starc went on to remove Moeen (29) and Chris Woakes (1) in quick succession, completing a four-wicket haul, while Murphy took his third wicket by dismissing Mark Wood for nine. England sunk to 379/9 but still had a 367-run lead.

England concluded the day without any further loss of wickets, with James Anderson and Stuart Broad unbeaten. (ANI)

