Boca Juniors signs Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani

Argentina club Boca Juniors has announced it has signed 36-year-old Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 30-07-2023 09:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 09:26 IST
Argentina club Boca Juniors has announced it has signed 36-year-old Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer. The club on Saturday said it has an 18-month deal which will see the veteran player compete in the knockout stage of this year's Copa Libertadores.

''We are happy to have you here,'' Boca Juniors said on social media, posting a highlight reel of Cavani's career and an image of a Boca No. 10 shirt with the Uruguayan's name on it.

Earlier, Spanish team Valencia said in a statement it had terminated its contract with Cavani, which was due to expire next year. Cavani has struggled with several muscular injuries in the recent past. He played only 28 matches for Valencia and scored seven goals. His career in Europe began in 2007 at Palermo, where he played for three years. He then enjoyed impressive stints at Napoli (2010-2013) and Paris Saint-Germain (2013-2020). The Uruguayan also played for Manchester United (2020-2022) before moving to Valencia last year. The striker has played for Uruguay in the last four editions of the World Cup. He has scored 58 goals in 136 appearances for the national team. AP SSC SSC

