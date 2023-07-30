James Rodriguez happy to play in Brazil with Sao Paulo

Attacking midfielder James Rodríguez signed for Sao Paulo on a free transfer in a move announced by the Brazilian club. The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player agreed a two-year contract. He has been out of action since he left Greek club Olympiakos in April. The 32-year-old Colombian said in a video posted online that he was happy to return to Brazil, where he impressed at the 2014 World Cup.

''It was here that I was shown to the world,'' he said on Saturday. ''I could not miss the feeling of wearing the heaviest' shirt of this magical place. The shirt of the Brazilian club with most international titles. Amazing things happen here in Brazil. Amazing things happen here at Sao Paulo.'' He also played for Colombia at the 2018 World Cup. He has made a total of 90 appearances for Colombia, scoring 26 goals.

Rodríguez joined Portuguese club Porto in 2010. He left for Monaco three years later before moving to Madrid in 2014 as one of the most promising players in world soccer. He joined Bayern Munich in 2017 after disappointing seasons in Spain.

Rodriguez joined Everton in 2020, followed by Qatar's Al-Rayyan and Olympiakos. AP SSC SSC

