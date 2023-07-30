Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Mali striker Toure moves to Atalanta from Almeria

Atalanta have signed 21-year-old Mali forward El Bilal Toure from Spanish side Almeria, the Serie A club announced on Saturday. Atalanta did not disclose details of the transfer but Italian media said Toure has joined on a four-year contract for a club record fee of about 30 million euros ($33.05 million).

Cricket-West Indies level ODI series with six-wicket win over India

West Indies beat India by six wickets in the second one-day international at Barbados on Saturday, claiming their first victory over the Asian side in nearly four years to level the series at 1-1 and force a decider. In the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India were put into bat after the hosts won the toss and it was initially smooth sailing as Ishan Kishan (55) and Shubman Gill (34) stitched together an opening partnership of 90.

Soccer-Plenty of respect as Japan prepare to face Spain

Japan defender Moeka Minami knows Spanish football very well and believes the Group C decider in the New Zealand capital on Monday could be a Women's World Cup classic between two teams playing in a similar style. Japan and Spain have been two of the tournament's standout teams and both have qualified for the last 16 already after dominant wins over Zambia and Costa Rica.

NBA-'Grand rising!' Bronny James plays piano in video after cardiac arrest

Bronny James, who less than a week ago suffered cardiac arrest while training with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team, was seen playing piano in a video posted by his father LeBron James on Saturday. The 18-year-old son of the NBA's all-time leading scorer was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Monday and placed in intensive care. He was released on Thursday.

Soccer-New Zealand eye first World Cup knockouts, injury blows for Norway and Germany

Co-hosts New Zealand are 90 minutes away from a historic first at the Women's World Cup no matter the result when they take on Switzerland in their final group game on Sunday. Since the first edition in 1991, the hosts have always qualified for the knockout stages and New Zealand will advance if they win. Qualification will also mark the first time in six attempts they have reached the knockouts.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins Belgian Sprint with Piastri second

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a rain-delayed and shortened sprint race from pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday to stretch his Formula One lead to 118 points. Australian rookie Oscar Piastri started and finished second for McLaren, after leading briefly during a safety car period, with Frenchman Pierre Gasly a morale-boosting third for misfiring Alpine.

Swimming-Five-star Sjoestroem sets worlds alight, Ledecky and McKeown win

Sarah Sjoestroem cruised to her fifth consecutive World Aquatics Championships title in the women's 50 metres butterfly event on Saturday, before the evergreen Swede broke the world record in the semi-finals of the 50m freestyle race. The 29-year-old finished the day's opening event in 24.77 seconds to deny China's Zhang Yufei, who was 0.28 seconds behind while Gretchen Walsh of the United States took bronze.

Olympics threaten to erase a symbol of Paris, say riverside booksellers

Booksellers along the river Seine say the Olympics threaten to erase a symbol of Paris, after they were told by local authorities that they will have to remove their stalls for the Summer Games opening ceremony in 2024 for security reasons. Around 570 of the famous old stalls that line the river in the capital need to be dismantled and moved, or almost 60% of the riverside booksellers, according to the city authorities.

Soccer-Colombia's Rodriguez joins Sao Paulo on free transfer

Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez has signed for Sao Paulo after being released by Olympiakos Piraeus in April, the Brazilian Serie A club announced on Saturday. The 32-year-old signed a two-year contract, making it his fourth club in as many seasons after joining Everton in 2021 for a season-long spell before being sold to Qatari side Al-Rayyan and then joining Olympiakos on a free transfer last term.

Motor racing-Gasly did not feel safe in wet Spa sprint race

Pierre Gasly finished third in the Saturday Sprint at the Belgian Grand Prix but the Alpine driver said he had been unable to see much in the spray and had not felt safe. Racing at speed in wet conditions and limited visibility is a major current safety concern in Formula One after the deaths of two junior drivers in the space of four years at Spa-Francorchamps.

