Left Menu

Atlanta Open: Taylor Fritz beats JJ Wolf in all-American clash, reaches final

World No.9 Taylor Fritz defeated countryman J.J. Wolf 6-3, 7-5 in the semifinals clash of the ongoing Atlanta Open.

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2023 10:57 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 10:57 IST
Atlanta Open: Taylor Fritz beats JJ Wolf in all-American clash, reaches final
Taylor Fritz (Photo: ATP Tour/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

World No.9 Taylor Fritz defeated countryman J.J. Wolf 6-3, 7-5 in the semifinals clash of the ongoing Atlanta Open and advanced to his 11th tour-level final. Both players wowed the audience with their power tennis, and they were ready to start points off strong with first-strike tennis. However, on a scorching day in Atlanta, Fritz's dependability and performance in the crucial moments were what separated him from the competition.

Fritz increased his season record against Top 50 players to 17-9 with a victory in their first ATP Head2Head matchup versus Wolf. On Sunday, he will compete for his sixth ATP Tour championship and fourth on hard courts against Aleksandar Vukic, a first-time tour-level finalist. Fritz will rely on the support of the American supporters to get him over the finish line regardless of the opponent.

"It was really solid. I served well the whole match. Whenever I was in trouble I played a lot of good points. I just did what I was supposed to do and didn't really give him much," ATP quoted Fritz as saying. "It's been great having all the support this week. It's so hot, so it's such a good effort for all these people to come out and support, even in this heat. So I appreciate all the love and I hope we'll bring it in the final," he said during his on-court interview.

Vukic defeated Ugo Humbert, the seventh seed, by scores of 3-6, 7-6(2), and 7-5 to carry on his impressive run. The Australian, who was competing in his first ATP Tour semifinal, exploded after launching a vital return winner at 0-1 in the second-set tie-break, which triggered a run of five straight points. "I was getting totally outplayed. He was destroying me and I kind of just relaxed and went for it. I was down 0/1, a mini-break in that tie-break and just kind of went for the return and felt the momentum, felt the crowd and just kind of used it. I broke in the first game of the third and had a little hiccup but recovered, and I couldn't be happier," Vukic said post-match.

Vukic finished with 34 winners, including 17 aces. In the final set, he found himself behind 4-5, but he battled through the next three games with just two points lost, finishing off the victory with a commanding hold at love. The Atlanta crowd encouraged the 27-year-old underdog on his comeback. In the championship match against Fritz, the hometown favourite, he anticipates another boisterous crowd. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
3
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India
4
Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023