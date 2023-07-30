Left Menu

Rugby-Argentina coach Cheika sees progress despite Springbok loss

In the last year Argentina have won in England, New Zealand and Australia, and fell agonisingly short of adding world champions South Africa to that impressive list six weeks away from the start of the Rugby World Cup in France. But there is no question they are gathering momentum following their 34-31 win in Sydney a fortnight ago and another accomplished performance in Johannesburg, where they outplayed their hosts for large parts of the game, but this time lacked the knockout blow.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2023 12:20 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 11:50 IST
Rugby-Argentina coach Cheika sees progress despite Springbok loss
Representative Image

Better execution in the South Africa 22 would have resulted in a famous win, but Argentina coach Michael Cheika insists his side are growing in stature following their narrow 22-21 Rugby Championship defeat at Ellis Park on Saturday. In the last year Argentina have won in England, New Zealand and Australia, and fell agonisingly short of adding world champions South Africa to that impressive list six weeks away from the start of the Rugby World Cup in France.

But there is no question they are gathering momentum following their 34-31 win in Sydney a fortnight ago and another accomplished performance in Johannesburg, where they outplayed their hosts for large parts of the game, but this time lacked the knockout blow. "We played better than last week against Australia, although we didn't get the result we wanted," Cheika told reporters. "We are going to improve the maul and the scrum, but we had more possession and were a lot in South Africa’s 22 without finishing.

"In the first half we had two or three unnecessary offside penalties, so we have to be more disciplined, make good decisions and not give easy an easy way into our half. "If we are in their 22, or near the tryline, we have to work out the best strategy."

Argentina will have another crack at the South Africans in a World Cup warm-up game in Buenos Aires on Saturday, with the Springboks having selected a squad from their wider pool of players for the encounter. "We can't wait to play the rematch, because the group is in a very good physical and mental moment," a confident Cheika said.

Argentina have England, Japan, Samoa and Chile in their World Cup pool. They are also scheduled to meet Spain in a warm-up fixture on Aug. 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
3
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India
4
Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023