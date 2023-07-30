Left Menu

"We’ve still got little bit of work to do": Oscar Piastri after claiming P2 in Belgian Grand Prix

Piastri was overhauled by Verstappen and had to settle for second, but he nonetheless took plenty of positives out of the experience.

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2023 11:57 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 11:57 IST
"We’ve still got little bit of work to do": Oscar Piastri after claiming P2 in Belgian Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri (Photo: Oscar Piastri/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

After taking the lead for the first time in a Formula 1 lap during Saturday's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, McLaren's Oscar Piastri paused to reflect on another significant occasion in his blossoming career. After a downpour delayed the start of the race, drivers eventually departed behind the Safety Car on fully wet tyres. However, a drying track presented a tactical conundrum when the action finally began after numerous formation laps.

Piastri led a stream of vehicles into the pits to switch to intermediate tyres as pole-sitter Max Verstappen persisted on wet tyres for the opening lap of the race. That one quicker lap gave Piastri P1 when Verstappen pitted. Piastri was overhauled by Verstappen and had to settle for second, but he nonetheless took plenty of positives out of the experience.

"I'm very, very happy. We tried our best. We boxed when the Safety Car came in, led a few laps, but we were no match for Max," Piastri said after the race as quoted by Formula 1. "It's nice to be up there in P2. I think apart from Max our pace was really strong. Full credit to the team again. The last three weekends we've had have been pretty special compared to where we have been, so I can't thank them enough for the car," he added.

"We've still got a little bit of work to do, clearly, to get right to the top, but it's a lot nicer to be up there. To lead my first laps was a day I won't forget," Piastri further stated. Expanding on the intermediate split and the moment Verstappen reclaimed the lead down the Kemmel Straight, he said, "I thought the Safety Car was going to be in my favour, it meant less laps to try and hold him behind."

"I looked out of Turn 1… I feel like I got a decent restart, I looked at the top of Eau Rouge and he was basically on top of me already. I couldn't keep him behind on the straight. But I'm very happy to get the good points. [It's my] first top three in [an F1] race, so I'll enjoy it and hopefully we can have a good race tomorrow," said the McLaren driver. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
3
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India
4
Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023