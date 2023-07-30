Sports News Roundup: Rugby-All Blacks aim to keep momentum in Dunedin with eye on World Cup squad; Rugby-All Blacks aim to keep momentum in Dunedin with eye on World Cup squad and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rugby-All Blacks aim to keep momentum in Dunedin with eye on World Cup squad

With the Rugby Championship trophy and the Bledisloe Cup packed away for another year, the All Blacks return to New Zealand for a victory lap at Dunedin and the chance to tinker with selections in the dead rubber against the Wallabies. A year on from a first ever series loss to Ireland and calls for Ian Foster's head, the All Blacks have regained their swagger with a flawless 3-0 start to the season while boosting their case for a fourth World Cup title in France.

Soccer-Graham Hansen back in Norway lineup after spat

Winger Caroline Graham Hansen was back in the lineup for Norway's critical match against the Philippines in Auckland on Sunday after being dropped to the bench in their previous game. Graham Hansen lashed out at her coach's decision to start her on the bench in Tuesday's affair against Switzerland, where the team were held to a frustrating scoreless draw that left their chances of progressing in jeopardy.

Soccer-Underappreciated Nigeria ready for 'hardest match' against Ireland

Nigeria were "underestimated and underappreciated" leading into the Women’s World Cup but have proven their critics wrong, coach Randy Waldrum said ahead of Monday’s crunch Group B fixture against the Republic of Ireland. Nigeria stunned Australia with a 3-2 victory in their last game and sit top of the pool with four points. Victory over the Irish, who have already been eliminated, would seal their passage into the round of 16.

Soccer-US thrive on pressure of do-or-die group stage match, says Rapinoe

The United States are built to handle the pressure of their do-or-die final group stage match, veteran Megan Rapinoe said, with everything on the line against Portugal on Tuesday at the Women's World Cup. The four-times champions have never exited in the group stage but may suffer that fate without a win or a draw against the World Cup debutantes, after beating Vietnam in the opener and settling for a 1-1 draw to the Netherlands.

Soccer-Plenty of respect as Japan prepare to face Spain

Japan defender Moeka Minami knows Spanish football very well and believes the Group C decider in the New Zealand capital on Monday could be a Women's World Cup classic between two teams playing in a similar style. Japan and Spain have been two of the tournament's standout teams and both have qualified for the last 16 already after dominant wins over Zambia and Costa Rica.

NBA-'Grand rising!' Bronny James plays piano in video after cardiac arrest

Bronny James, who less than a week ago suffered cardiac arrest while training with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team, was seen playing piano in a video posted by his father LeBron James on Saturday. The 18-year-old son of the NBA's all-time leading scorer was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Monday and placed in intensive care. He was released on Thursday.

Rugby-Argentina coach Cheika sees progress despite Springbok loss

Better execution in the South Africa 22 would have resulted in a famous win, but Argentina coach Michael Cheika insists his side are growing in stature following their narrow 22-21 Rugby Championship defeat at Ellis Park on Saturday. In the last year Argentina have won in England, New Zealand and Australia, and fell agonisingly short of adding world champions South Africa to that impressive list six weeks away from the start of the Rugby World Cup in France.

Soccer-New Zealand eye first World Cup knockouts, injury blows for Norway and Germany

Co-hosts New Zealand are 90 minutes away from a historic first at the Women's World Cup no matter the result when they take on Switzerland in their final group game on Sunday. Since the first edition in 1991, the hosts have always qualified for the knockout stages and New Zealand will advance if they win. Qualification will also mark the first time in six attempts they have reached the knockouts.

Olympics threaten to erase a symbol of Paris, say riverside booksellers

Booksellers along the river Seine say the Olympics threaten to erase a symbol of Paris, after they were told by local authorities that they will have to remove their stalls for the Summer Games opening ceremony in 2024 for security reasons. Around 570 of the famous old stalls that line the river in the capital need to be dismantled and moved, or almost 60% of the riverside booksellers, according to the city authorities.

Soccer-Morocco stun South Korea to claim first ever Women's World Cup victory

Debutantes Morocco claimed their first ever victory at the Women's World Cup with a 1-0 win over South Korea in their second Group H encounter on Sunday, all but confirming the Asian side's exit. Morocco are 55 rungs below South Korea in the women's rankings, but the African side made an early breakthrough with their first ever World Cup goal from striker Ibtissam Jraidi.

