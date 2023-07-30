Rugby-Former Wales captain, coach Rowlands dies at 85

Left Menu

Former Wales rugby captain, coach and Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) president Clive Rowlands has died, the governing body said on Sunday.

30-07-2023
Former Wales rugby captain, coach and Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) president Clive Rowlands has died, the governing body said on Sunday. He was 85. A scrum half who had played 14 times for Wales - captaining the side on each of those appearances - Rowlands moved into coaching following his retirement and led the team to the Triple Crown in 1969 and the Grand Slam in 1971.

He also guided Wales to third place at the inaugural World Cup in 1987 - their best-ever finish at the tournament. "Clive Rowlands, one of the most towering figures in the history of Welsh rugby, has died at the age of 85," the WRU said in a statement.

"The Welsh Rugby Union sends the most sincere condolences from everyone connected with the game in Wales to Clive's family and friends and thanks him for his immense contribution to our game."

 

