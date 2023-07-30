Swimming-Meilutyte shatters breaststroke record at worlds; Hafnaoui wins

Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania set her second world record in as many days in the women's 50 metres breaststroke, powering to the gold medal in a time of 29.16 seconds at the World Aquatics Championships on Sunday.

Meilutyte smashed the record of 29.30 seconds that she had jointly held with Benedetta Pilato of Italy after setting that mark in her semi-final on Saturday. She was 0.78 seconds ahead of silver medallist Lilly King of the United States. Pilato took bronze in 30.04 seconds.

Ahmed Hafnaoui ensured a second gold of the meeting for Tunisia after edging past Bobby Finke of the United States in a fiercely contested men's 1,500m freestyle race. He finished in 14 minutes 31.54 seconds to miss out on Sun Yang's world record of 14:31.02. Finke was a mere 0.05 seconds behind the champion and Australia's Sam Short, who led for the first half of the race, settled for bronze.

Hunter Armstrong had got the U.S. off to a golden start on the final day of swimming as he won the men's 50m backstroke title to secure his first individual crown. The 22-year-old touched the wall in 24.05 seconds, 0.19 seconds ahead of compatriot Justin Ress with China's Xu Jiayu taking bronze after finishing 0.45 seconds behind the winner.

Finals will follow in the women's 50m freestyle and the women's 400m individual medley before two 4x100m medley relays bring an end to the championships at the Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall.

