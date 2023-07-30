Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row in Belgium

Red Bull's 13th consecutive victory made the team the first in the sport's 73-year history to win the opening 12 races of a season. Verstappen, who started sixth after a five-place grid penalty, extended his championship lead over Perez to 125 points after taking the chequered flag 22.3 seconds ahead of the Mexican.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 20:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen roared to a crushing eighth win in a row, one short of the all-time record, in a Red Bull one-two with Sergio Perez at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. Red Bull's 13th consecutive victory made the team the first in the sport's 73-year history to win the opening 12 races of a season.

Verstappen, who started sixth after a five-place grid penalty, extended his championship lead over Perez to 125 points after taking the chequered flag 22.3 seconds ahead of the Mexican. Charles Leclerc, who started on pole for Ferrari, completed the podium with Lewis Hamilton fourth and securing fastest lap for Mercedes.

