Sports News Roundup: Giants' J.D. Davis belts walk-off HR; Verstappen wins at Spa in crushing eighth in a row and more

Swimming-Lithuania's Meilutyte smashes world record, strong finish for US

Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania set her second world record in as many days in the women's 50 metres breaststroke, powering to the gold medal in a superb time of 29.16 seconds on the final day of swimming action at the World Aquatics Championships on Sunday. Meilutyte obliterated the record of 29.30 seconds that she had jointly held with Benedetta Pilato of Italy, after setting that mark in the semi-finals on Saturday and she sent out a warning to her rivals ahead of next year's Paris Olympics.

MLB roundup: Giants' J.D. Davis belts walk-off HR

J.D. Davis belted Kenley Jansen's first pitch of the bottom of the ninth inning over the left field wall, giving the host San Francisco Giants a walk-off, 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. Davis' homer, his 14th of the season, came shortly after the Red Sox had scored twice off Giants closer Camilo Doval in the top of the ninth, drawing even on a two-run single by Justin Turner.

Soccer-'We need to be smarter'; Germany coach blames ambition for Colombia loss

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said her players only had themselves to blame for their 2-1 loss to Colombia at the Women's World Cup on Sunday despite scoring an equaliser in the 89th minute. Germany captain Alexandra Popp converted a late penalty to cancel out an earlier strike from teenager Linda Caicedo only for Colombia's Manuela Vanegas to grab the winner with a header from a corner deep into stoppage time.

Soccer-Underappreciated Nigeria ready for 'hardest match' against Ireland

Nigeria were "underestimated and underappreciated" leading into the Women’s World Cup but have proven their critics wrong, coach Randy Waldrum said ahead of Monday’s crunch Group B fixture against the Republic of Ireland. Nigeria stunned Australia with a 3-2 victory in their last game and sit top of the pool with four points. Victory over the Irish, who have already been eliminated, would seal their passage into the round of 16.

Soccer-US thrive on pressure of do-or-die group stage match, says Rapinoe

The United States are built to handle the pressure of their do-or-die final group stage match, veteran Megan Rapinoe said, with everything on the line against Portugal on Tuesday at the Women's World Cup. The four-times champions have never exited in the group stage but may suffer that fate without a win or a draw against the World Cup debutantes, after beating Vietnam in the opener and settling for a 1-1 draw to the Netherlands.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins at Spa in crushing eighth in a row

Formula One leader Max Verstappen raced from sixth on the grid to a crushing eighth win in a row on Sunday with Sergio Perez a distant second to seal the Belgian Grand Prix one-two for rampant Red Bull. Red Bull's 13th consecutive victory made the team the first in the sport's 73-year history to win the opening 12 races of a season, one more than McLaren managed in 1988 with Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

ATP roundup: Taylor Fritz cruises into Atlanta final

Taylor Fritz set himself up for his second hardcourt title on American soil this season with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over J.J. Wolf on Saturday in the semifinals of the Atlanta Open. The top-seeded Fritz broke Wolf's serve in the second game of the match and then saved two break points the rest of the way while winning the first set. Fritz then broke Wolf again to take a 6-5 lead in the second set before serving out the victory.

Cricket-Australia's run chase held up by rain

The fourth day's play in the final Ashes test at The Oval on Sunday was abandoned due to rain after Australian openers David Warner (58) and Usman Khawaja (69) shared a partnership of 135 as they chase a target of 384 to beat England. The pair withstood a barrage of hostile bowling as they steamed past 100 on their way to the highest opening partnership in the Ashes in England since 2009.

Soccer-Morocco stun South Korea to claim first ever Women's World Cup victory

Debutantes Morocco claimed their first ever victory at the Women's World Cup with a 1-0 win over South Korea in their second Group H encounter on Sunday, all but confirming the Asian side's exit. Morocco are 55 rungs below South Korea in the women's rankings, but the African side made an early breakthrough with their first ever World Cup goal from striker Ibtissam Jraidi.

Cycling-Vollering battles to maiden Tour de France Femmes title

Demi Vollering overcame various obstacles en route to claiming her maiden Tour de France Femmes title with a dominant showing in the final time trial, a 22.6km loop beginning and ending in Pau, on Sunday. Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) clocked 29 minutes 15 seconds to win the time trial, with her team mate Vollering finishing second fastest in stage eight to claim a comfortable victory, though the race was far from smooth sailing for the Dutch rider.

