Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:14 PM EDT on Sunday, July 30

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:14 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL NFL

Two-time Super Bowl champ Sony Michel retires Two-time Super Bowl champion running back Sony Michel has decided to retire after five seasons in the NFL.

FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-MICHEL, Field Level Media - - - -

BASEBALL MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Rangers acquire 'proven winner' Max Scherzer from Mets The Texas Rangers acquired Max Scherzer and cash considerations from the New York Mets on Sunday after the three-time Cy Young Award winner opted to waive his no-trade clause.

BASEBALL-MLB-TEX-NYM-SCHERZER, Field Level Media - -

Angels place LF Taylor Ward (facial fractures) on 10-day IL The Los Angeles Angels placed left fielder Taylor Ward on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to facial fractures he sustained after being hit by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah.

BASEBALL-MLB-LAA-WARD, Field Level Media - -

Twins place OF/1B Alex Kirilloff (shoulder) on 10-day IL The Minnesota Twins placed outfielder/first baseman Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day injured list because of a right shoulder strain on Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-MIN-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media - -

Today's games: (all times ET)

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 12:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m. - -

PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET)

Next-day game previews move ASAP after today's game coverage is complete. "Early preview" indicates advance should move by ~7 p.m. ET. Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. - - - -

HOCKEY NHL

Coyotes F Jack McBain signs 2-year contract Arizona Coyotes forward Jack McBain avoided arbitration by signing a two-year contract on Sunday.

HOCKEY-NHL-ARI-MCBAIN, Field Level Media - - - -

BASKETBALL WNBA

Today's games: (all times ET)

Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 4 p.m. Phoenix at Chicago, 4 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m. Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

- - - - MOTORSPORTS

Today's event: NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond, 3 p.m.

- - - - GOLF

Today's events: LPGA -- Evian Championship

Champions -- Senior Open Championship PGA -- 3M Open

- - - - SOCCER

MLS In roundup form:

Atlas at Toronto FC San Luis at N.Y. Red Bulls

Tijuana vs. Queretaro at Chester, Pa. Vancouver at L.A. Galaxy

Monterrey at Seattle Tigres at San Jose

- - WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

In roundup form: South Korea vs. Morocco at Adelaide, Australia

Switzerland at New Zealand in Dunedin Norway vs. Philippines at Auckland, New Zealand

Germany vs. Colombia at Sydney, Australia - -

PREVIEWS: Tuesday's games: (all times ET)

USA vs. Portugal at Auckland, New Zealand - - - -

TENNIS Today's events:

ATP -- Hamburg, Germany; Umag, Croatia; Atlanta WTA -- Warsaw, Poland; Lausanne, Switzerland

- - - - ESPORTS

Today's events: OWL Summer Stage, Week 3 (East)

Dota -- Riyadh Masters CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters Cologne

OWL Summer Stage, Week 3 (West)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)