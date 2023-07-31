Left Menu

Cycling-Rising US star Magnus White dies in training accident at age 17

White was focused on his final preparations before leaving for Glasgow in Scotland to compete in the Junior Men's Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships on Aug. 10. "He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community," USA Cycling said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2023 03:32 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 03:32 IST
Cycling-Rising US star Magnus White dies in training accident at age 17

U.S. Junior Men's National Team member Magnus White has died at the age of 17 after being hit by a car while training in his home of Boulder, Colorado, USA Cycling said on Sunday. White was focused on his final preparations before leaving for Glasgow in Scotland to compete in the Junior Men's Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships on Aug. 10.

"He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community," USA Cycling said in a statement. "We ride for Magnus."

White won the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships, which he called a "pivotal moment" that provided him with opportunities to race in Europe. He went on to compete with the USA Cycling National Team for a full season of European Cyclocross racing and closed out the year at the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championship in Arkansas.

He represented the U.S. at another Cyclocross World Championships in January this year in Hoogerheide, and this summer he earned a spot on the Mountain Bike World Championships team. White began racing at a national level when he was 10 and credited his father for introducing him to the sport.

"When I was growing up, my dad really got me into cycling because he raced road, then I discovered my local team (Boulder Junior Cycling), which has some really great coaches who got me where I am today," White said in his profile on the USA Cycling website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
EU, African Union put pressure on Niger’s coup leaders to end regime 

EU, African Union put pressure on Niger’s coup leaders to end regime 

 Belgium
3
Uttarakhand CM Dhami lauds PM Modi's efforts in making Mana's 'Bhoj Patra' famous

Uttarakhand CM Dhami lauds PM Modi's efforts in making Mana's 'Bhoj Patra' f...

 India
4
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023