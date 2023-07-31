17-year-old American cyclist killed while training for mountain bike world championships

Left Menu

Seventeen-year-old American cyclist Magnus White, who was scheduled to race at the upcoming world championships in Scotland, was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle on a training ride near his home in Boulder, Colorado.

USA Cycling announced his death in a statement Sunday.

White was a rising multidisciplinary star, winning a junior national championship in cyclocross in 2021 and earning a place on the U.S. national team. He competed with the team in Europe ahead of last year's cyclocross world championships, and he was picked to represent the U.S. again at this year's cyclocross worlds in the Netherlands.

White began to dabble in road cycling and mountain biking this season. He was on one of his final training rides before the junior world mountain bike championships in Glasgow, Scotland, when the accident occurred.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Jill, and his brother, Eero.

"He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community," USA Cycling said in a statement. "We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time,''

