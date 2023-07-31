Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-'Sparky' radio exchanges were only half serious, says Verstappen

"Sparky" radio exchanges between Max Verstappen and his long-time race engineer Gianpiero "GP" Lambiase entertained a global audience during Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix but also raised questions about the rapport between the two. Verstappen, completely dominant on track with his eighth win in a row for Red Bull, said all was fine and the pair had a very good relationship.

Swimming-Lithuania's Meilutyte smashes world record, strong finish for US

Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania set her second world record in as many days in the women's 50 metres breaststroke, powering to the gold medal in a superb time of 29.16 seconds on the final day of swimming action at the World Aquatics Championships on Sunday. Meilutyte obliterated the record of 29.30 seconds that she had jointly held with Benedetta Pilato of Italy, after setting that mark in the semi-finals on Saturday and she sent out a warning to her rivals ahead of next year's Paris Olympics.

MLB roundup: Giants' J.D. Davis belts walk-off HR

J.D. Davis belted Kenley Jansen's first pitch of the bottom of the ninth inning over the left field wall, giving the host San Francisco Giants a walk-off, 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. Davis' homer, his 14th of the season, came shortly after the Red Sox had scored twice off Giants closer Camilo Doval in the top of the ninth, drawing even on a two-run single by Justin Turner.

Boxing-Tommy Fury to face KSI in October

Tommy Fury is set to face YouTuber KSI in a bout at AO Arena in Manchester on Oct. 14, both camps said on Sunday. The British Boxing Board of Control will not sanction the match as a professional boxing fight, according to the BBC.

Soccer-Underappreciated Nigeria ready for 'hardest match' against Ireland

Nigeria were "underestimated and underappreciated" leading into the Women's World Cup but have proven their critics wrong, coach Randy Waldrum said ahead of Monday's crunch Group B fixture against the Republic of Ireland. Nigeria stunned Australia with a 3-2 victory in their last game and sit top of the pool with four points. Victory over the Irish, who have already been eliminated, would seal their passage into the round of 16.

Cycling-Rising US star Magnus White dies in training accident at age 17

U.S. Junior Men's National Team member Magnus White has died at the age of 17 after being hit by a car while training in his home of Boulder, Colorado, USA Cycling said on Sunday. White was focused on his final preparations before leaving for Glasgow in Scotland to compete in the Junior Men's Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships on Aug. 10.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins at Spa in crushing eighth in a row

Formula One leader Max Verstappen raced from sixth on the grid to a crushing eighth win in a row on Sunday with Sergio Perez a distant second to seal the Belgian Grand Prix one-two for rampant Red Bull. Red Bull's 13th consecutive victory made the team the first in the sport's 73-year history to win the opening 12 races of a season, one more than McLaren managed in 1988 with Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

Olympics-IOC asks Singh to continue as acting head of Olympic Council of Asia

The International Olympic Committee has asked India's Randhir Singh to continue as acting head of the Olympic Council of Asia, according to a letter seen by Reuters, after the IOC refused to recognise the Asian governing body's elections. Earlier this week, the IOC banned Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah for three years, saying he had an "undeniable impact" on this month's OCA elections in which his brother Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was appointed president.

Soccer-Morocco stun South Korea to claim first ever Women's World Cup victory

Debutantes Morocco claimed their first ever victory at the Women's World Cup with a 1-0 win over South Korea in their second Group H encounter on Sunday, all but confirming the Asian side's exit. Morocco are 55 rungs below South Korea in the women's rankings, but the African side made an early breakthrough with their first ever World Cup goal from striker Ibtissam Jraidi.

Motor racing-'It's broken again': Another Red Bull trophy hits the floor

Red Bull suffered a second trophy malfunction in a week on Sunday after the one handed to the winning constructor at the Belgian Grand Prix was broken after a celebratory team photograph. The race marked Red Bull's record 12th win in 12 races this season, making them the first Formula One team to achieve such a run in a single year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)