Top-ranked Swiatek routs Siegemund 6-0, 6-1 at home in Warsaw final
Swiatek has also won at Doha and Stuttgart this year.I want to thank my team and my family. Im pretty happy that I did. Swiatek only advanced to the final earlier Sunday after finishing off her semifinal match against Belgiums Yanina Wickmayer, 6-1, 7-6 6.
- Country:
- Poland
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek won her fourth title of the year and her first at home by routing Laura Siegemund 6-0, 6-1 in the final of the Poland Open.
The French Open champion didn't lose a set over the course of the tournament. Swiatek has also won at Doha and Stuttgart this year.
“I want to thank my team and my family. It's not easy to play in Warsaw, but I'm so happy that we could manage and do everything we could today, after a pretty tiring day yesterday,” the Polish player said. “I wanted to put it all in and go for it. I'm pretty happy that I did.” Swiatek only advanced to the final earlier Sunday after finishing off her semifinal match against Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer, 6-1, 7-6 (6). That match had been suspended on Saturday night due to darkness at 6-1, 5-5.
Swiatek had a much easier time in the 68-minute final, breaking her German opponent five times and never facing a break point.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Polish
- Iga Swiatek
- Laura Siegemund
- French
- German
- Doha
- Yanina Wickmayer
- Belgium
- Swiatek
- Stuttgart
- Warsaw
ALSO READ
Easy Steps to Your Ethereum (ETH) in Belgium
Tennis-Alcaraz wins on Hopman Cup debut but Spain fall to Belgium
Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World series for Purebred Arabian Horses
Motor racing-Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row in Belgium
US officials to meet Taliban in Doha to discuss economy, rights