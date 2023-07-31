Sports News Roundup: Swimming-Lithuania's Meilutyte smashes world record, strong finish for US; Soccer-Uruguay defender Godin retires from football and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Swimming-Lithuania's Meilutyte smashes world record, strong finish for US

Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania set her second world record in as many days in the women's 50 metres breaststroke, powering to the gold medal in a superb time of 29.16 seconds on the final day of swimming action at the World Aquatics Championships on Sunday. Meilutyte obliterated the record of 29.30 seconds that she had jointly held with Benedetta Pilato of Italy, after setting that mark in the semi-finals on Saturday and she sent out a warning to her rivals ahead of next year's Paris Olympics.

MLB roundup: Mets beat Nats for Justin Verlander's 250th win

Justin Verlander earned his 250th career win on Sunday afternoon, when he tossed 5 1/3 solid innings to lead the New York Mets to a 5-2 victory and an eventful series win over the visiting Washington Nationals. Verlander (6-5), whose name has been bandied about in trade rumors, allowed one run -- when CJ Abrams swiped home as part of a double steal in the first -- on five hits and one walk while striking out five. He is the 49th pitcher to record 250 wins.

Soccer-Uruguay defender Godin retires from football

Uruguayan defender Diego Godin retired from football on Sunday following Velez Sarsfield's 1-0 loss to Huracan in the last Argentine league game of the season, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious 20-year playing career. The former Atletico Madrid captain made 627 professional appearances, scored 38 goals and won 10 titles, including two Europa League trophies and three UEFA Super Cups with Atletico Madrid.

Soccer-Underappreciated Nigeria ready for 'hardest match' against Ireland

Nigeria were "underestimated and underappreciated" leading into the Women’s World Cup but have proven their critics wrong, coach Randy Waldrum said ahead of Monday’s crunch Group B fixture against the Republic of Ireland. Nigeria stunned Australia with a 3-2 victory in their last game and sit top of the pool with four points. Victory over the Irish, who have already been eliminated, would seal their passage into the round of 16.

Cycling-Rising US star Magnus White dies in training accident at age 17

U.S. Junior Men's National Team member Magnus White has died at the age of 17 after being hit by a car while training in his home of Boulder, Colorado, USA Cycling said on Sunday. White was focused on his final preparations before leaving for Glasgow in Scotland to compete in the Junior Men's Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships on Aug. 10.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins at Spa in crushing eighth in a row

Formula One leader Max Verstappen raced from sixth on the grid to a crushing eighth win in a row on Sunday with Sergio Perez a distant second to seal the Belgian Grand Prix one-two for rampant Red Bull. Red Bull's 13th consecutive victory made the team the first in the sport's 73-year history to win the opening 12 races of a season, one more than McLaren managed in 1988 with Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

Soccer-Passionate Colombia fans set standard at Women's World Cup

Colombia's dramatic 2-1 victory over twice world champions Germany in Sydney was one of the great Women's World Cup upsets but the South American nation also set new standards for fans at the global showpiece on Sunday. The most recent census showed there are only about 38,000 Colombian-born people living in Australia and it felt like every single one of them was in the Sydney Football Stadium for the match.

Olympics-IOC asks Singh to continue as acting head of Olympic Council of Asia

The International Olympic Committee has asked India's Randhir Singh to continue as acting head of the Olympic Council of Asia, according to a letter seen by Reuters, after the IOC refused to recognise the Asian governing body's elections. Earlier this week, the IOC banned Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah for three years, saying he had an "undeniable impact" on this month's OCA elections in which his brother Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was appointed president.

Athletics-Olympic champion De Grasse dips under world standard on last possible day

Canada's Olympic 200-metres champion Andre De Grasse finally ran the World Athletics qualifying standard on the last day possible. The 28-year-old won the 200 at the Canadian championships and world trials on Sunday in a season's best 20.01 seconds, dipping under the standard of 20.16.

Motor racing-'It's broken again': Another Red Bull trophy hits the floor

Red Bull suffered a second trophy malfunction in a week on Sunday after the one handed to the winning constructor at the Belgian Grand Prix was broken after a celebratory team photograph. The race marked Red Bull's record 12th win in 12 races this season, making them the first Formula One team to achieve such a run in a single year.

