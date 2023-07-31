Govt congratulates Football Ferns on performances at World Cup 2023

The Government has congratulated the Football Ferns on their inspirational performances at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

“On behalf of New Zealand, I’d like to thank coach Jitka Klimková, co-captains Ali Riley and Ria Percival and the rest of the team for their achievements. I could not be prouder of them and what they have done throughout the tournament,” Grant Robertson said.

“The Football Ferns have inspired the nation, winning their opening match and showing skill and determination through all their games. The Ferns played in front of tens of thousands of Kiwis and international visitors, who cheered every break, tackle and pass they made.”

The Football Ferns finished their FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 campaign yesterday evening following a draw against Switzerland and finishing third in their group, meaning they did not progress to the Round of Sixteen.

“There were so many great contributions and moments to savour. Hannah Wilkinson scoring the match winning goal against Norway to give New Zealand our first ever World Cup win, a win and a draw against two strong European teams, only conceding one goal across three games and finishing the group stages with four points.

“We are hugely proud of our Football Ferns, not only because of the team’s talent and performances on the pitch, but also because of the legacy they have left for women’s football in New Zealand. There are thousands of girls and boys who have been inspired and motivated by the team.

“Once the tournament finishes we’ll consider an appropriate way to celebrate the achievements of the Football Ferns,” Grant Robertson said.

The action on the field continues until the final on 20 August, with New Zealand hosting matches during the Round of Sixteen, two Quarter Finals and a Semi Final. New Zealanders are encouraged to head along to these matches and watch some of the world’s best football teams compete for the coveted trophy.

