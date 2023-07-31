Left Menu

World University Games: Bisla, Avneet compound champs; Indian archers sign off with best haul

PTI | Chengdu | Updated: 31-07-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 16:16 IST
Sangampreet Singh Bisla and Avneet Kaur emerged compound archery champions of the 31st World University Games as India bagged their highest-ever tally in the sport with three gold, one silver and three bronze medals, here on Monday.

Overall, India are ranked fourth in the medal standings with nine gold, three silver and five bronze. China (17-5-4) lead the table, followed by Korea (10-10-4) and Japan (10-6-7).

All the three gold came in the compound section -- men's individual (Bisla), women's individual (Avneet) and mixed team (Saini and Pragati).

The solitary silver too came in the compound section in the women's team event (Avneet, Purvasha Shinde and Pragati).

The compound archers also won two bronze medals -- men's team (Rishabh Yadav, Saini and Bisla) and men's individual (Saini).

The recurve archers disappointed the most, bagging a solitary medal, that too a bronze by the women's team of Sangeeta, Tanisha Verma and Reeta Sawaiyan.

Trailing by one point after three rounds, Bisla edged out Christian Beyers de Klerk of South Africa 149-147 to win the men's individual compound gold.

Bisla earlier pipped compatriot Aman Saini in a shoot-off in the semifinal after both were locked at 147 after the regulation five rounds.

Saini, who had won the compound mixed team gold with Pragati, made amends in the bronze place playoff, when he beat Frenchman Victor Bouleau 148-146 to sign off with three medals (one gold, two bronze). Saini along with Bisla and Rishabh Yadav had also won the the men's team compound bronze.

Avneet won the women's individual compound summit clash defeating Alyssa Grace Sturgill in the shoot-off.

Trailing by two points after the first round, Avneet had a consistent performance in the next four ends to tie 144-144 against the American.

Avneet then shot a perfect 10 to edge out Alyssa who managed 8 in the shoot-off.

This is Avneet's second medal from the meet. She had earlier won the compound women's team silver with Purvasha and Pragati.

