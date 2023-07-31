Left Menu

Bumrah to lead India in T20Is against Ireland, Prasidh returns

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned from a long injury lay off and will lead the Indian team in the three-match T20I series against Ireland to in Dublin.The three-match series is scheduled to be held from August 18 to 23.

The three-match series is scheduled to be held from August 18 to 23. Bumrah, who under went a surgery in New Zealand for a back injury, has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy for a while now, and the pace spearhead had recently bowled his full quota of 10 overs against visiting Mumbai side here at the Alur grounds.

The selectors have also included Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna in the squad. The right-arm quick last played for India in an ODI match against Zimbabwe in August last year before undergoing a surgery for stress fracture.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as the vice-captain of the side. India squad for T20I series against Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

