Soccer-English football authorities launch measures to tackle behaviour, tragedy abuse

English football authorities have introduced a series of disciplinary measures to improve the behaviour of players, managers and fans at all levels of the game next season, several governing bodies said in a joint statement on Monday. Under the new framework, match officials will have more power to act against unacceptable behaviour, while captains will be "expected to take responsibility for their team mates" and promote fair play and respect towards match officials.

Incidents in which multiple players confront or invade the personal space of match officials will result in at least one player receiving a card, with the FA reserving the right to take further action against the offending club. New rules have also been introduced to address offensive chants, gestures and the display of offensive messages based on football tragedies, with individuals found guilty of such offences facing stadium bans and criminal prosecution.

A fan who wore a Manchester United shirt at last season's FA Cup final against Manchester City making an offensive reference to the Hillsborough disaster in which 97 fans died in a crush in 1989 was in June banned from attending games for four years. A Tottenham Hotspur fan was also banned from games for three years after making gestures mocking the Hillsborough tragedy at the Premier League match between Liverpool and Spurs in April.

Liverpool called for an end to "vile chants" about the Hillsborough disaster after they were heard during April's Premier League draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. “We are sending a clear message that we call on so called fans to stop this vile behaviour of a minority which has a terrible impact on the bereaved and communities," said Douglas Mackay, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor and Sports National Lead Prosecutor said in Monday's statement.

"If they do not then they face the risk of being excluded from the game they claim to love." 'INCREDIBLE POWER'

Signatories of the new disciplinary charter include the FA, Premier League, English Football League (EFL) and Women's Super League (WSL). "Football has an incredible power to inspire people of all ages, and the professional game sets an example to all those who play and watch the sport," said Premier League CEO Richard Masters.

"We want players, managers and fans to continue showing their passion, but these new measures have been introduced to ensure that the line is not crossed when it comes to on-field and technical area behaviour. "We also strongly believe there is no room for abhorrent tragedy abuse in football."

The measures include a technical area code of conduct requiring managers, coaches and other staff members to behave in a responsible manner as well as increased financial penalties for serious and repeat offenders. During the match only one person can stand at the front of the technical area and while a second person can stand they "must remain very close to the technical area seating".

Nobody from the technical area can "enter the pitch to confront any match official at halftime or full-time". Academy scholars at clubs will have to take refereeing courses to improve players' education in officiating, while at the grassroots level, teams who commit repeated offences of serious misconduct could be deducted points.

