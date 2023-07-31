Cricket-Bumrah back from injury to lead India in T20 series against Ireland

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will return from a lengthy injury absence to lead the side against Ireland in the Twenty20 series next month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday. The 29-year-old right-arm seamer has not played international cricket since last September and underwent rehabilitation following back surgery in March.

Bumrah also missed last year's T20 World Cup in Australia and the Indian Premier League. India face Ireland in three T20s, starting on Aug. 18.

Squad Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

