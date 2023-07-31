Left Menu

US SEC says Hex crypto founder defrauded investors, spent money on 'Enigma' diamond

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 21:17 IST
US SEC says Hex crypto founder defrauded investors, spent money on 'Enigma' diamond

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged an entrepreneur known as Richard Heart with raising more than $1 billion in three unregistered crypto asset offerings and defrauding investors out of $12.1 million to buy luxuries including a 555-carat black diamond.

In a complaint filed in Brooklyn federal court, the SEC said Heart, also known as Richard Schueler, touted his Hex token, PulseX asset trading platform and PulseChain asset network on YouTube and other websites as pathways to "grandiose wealth." The SEC said Heart often made superficial "tongue-in-cheek" disclaimers that his offerings were not securities but knew otherwise, as he touted that Hex was capable of 38% returns and "built to be the highest appreciating asset that has ever existed in the history of man."

The SEC accused Heart of spending investor funds on McLaren and Ferrari sports cars, four Rolex watches and "The Enigma," which cost 3.16 million British pounds (then $4.28 million) at auction and was purportedly the world's largest black diamond. Heart, 43, is a U.S. citizen believed to live in Helsinki, Finland, the SEC said. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment through LinkedIn. Hex, PulseX and PulseChain are also defendants.

The lawsuit seeks civil fines and the recouping of ill-gotten gains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023