Sports News Roundup: Winning streak 'keeps the fire going', says Verstappen; Captain Kerr's order to Australia: 'Win without me!' and more

Manchester United sign $1.1 billion Adidas kit deal for 10 years

Manchester United signed a 900 million pound ($1.1 billion) deal with Adidas on Monday, renewing the English soccer club's partnership with its official kit supplier for 10 more years. Manchester United, whose U.S. owners have been considering selling the Premier League club, will return to the lucrative UEFA Champions League this year after securing a top-four finish in the domestic league last season under manager Erik ten Hag.

Motor racing-Winning streak 'keeps the fire going', says Verstappen

Max Verstappen is one race away from a record-equalling ninth win in a row and the Red Bull Formula One driver is finding dominance also brings more motivation for the future. The 25-year-old has questioned how long he might stay in the sport, saying last April in Azerbaijan that "sometimes you get to a point in your career where maybe you want to do other stuff."

Soccer-Nigeria into World Cup last 16 despite stalemate with Ireland

Nigeria advanced to the Women's World Cup knockout stages for the third time in their history after a 0-0 draw with Ireland in their final Group B match on Monday, with the African side finishing second in the group behind hosts Australia. Nigeria started the game top of the standings and only needed to avoid defeat to reach the last 16, regardless of the result in the other Group B match in Melbourne where Australia thrashed Canada 4-0 to leapfrog the Africans.

Soccer-English football authorities launch measures to tackle behaviour, tragedy abuse

English football authorities have introduced a series of disciplinary measures to improve the behaviour of players, managers and fans at all levels of the game next season, several governing bodies said in a joint statement on Monday. Under the new framework, match officials will have more power to act against unacceptable behaviour, while captains will be "expected to take responsibility for their team mates" and promote fair play and respect towards match officials.

Soccer-Raso fires Australia into World Cup knockouts as Canada blitzed 4-0

Hayley Raso scored a first half brace and Mary Fowler struck after the break as Australia crushed Canada 4-0 on Monday to storm into the last 16 of the Women's World Cup and send the Olympic champions spinning out of the tournament. In front of a febrile crowd at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Raso struck in the ninth minute with a low, right-footed shot and doubled down in the 39th from a goalmouth scramble as unused captain Sam Kerr cheered by the touchline.

Soccer-Captain Kerr's order to Australia: 'Win without me!'

Behind Australia's 4-0 demolition of Canada at the Women's World Cup was an order from injured captain Sam Kerr to win the match without her so she could buy time to recover from her calf strain, coach Tony Gustavsson said. Australia reached the last 16 on Monday with Kerr cheering from the sidelines as a Hayley Raso double put Australia in command before a Mary Fowler strike and a Steph Catley penalty completed the rout at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Soccer-Canada's early exit came down to pressure and belief, says coach Priestman

Only two years after claiming Olympic gold in Tokyo, Canada bowed out of the Women's World Cup in the group stage for the first time in 12 years and the difference between the two global tournaments was "pressure and belief", said coach Bev Priestman. The seventh-ranked Canadians, who looked rattled all tournament, needed only a draw on Monday against world No. 10 side Australia but were eliminated with a 4-0 thrashing in front of a sea of green and yellow at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Soccer-Holders US in unfamiliar position before crunch Portugal clash

Holders United States arrived at the Women's World Cup as favourites to win an unprecedented third straight title but their place in the tournament will be on the line when they take on Portugal in Tuesday's Group E showdown in Auckland. The Americans, who have never been eliminated from the group stage in World Cup history, have not yet hit peak form. They beat minnows Vietnam 3-0, and a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands left both teams locked on four points.

Women's World Cup roundup: Australia routs Canada

Hayley Raso recorded a first-half brace on Monday as Australia advanced to the knockout round with a 4-0 victory over Canada in a Group B clash at the Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia. Raso scored in the ninth and 39th minutes, Mary Fowler tallied in the 58th and Steph Catley converted a penalty in second-half stoppage time for Australia (2-1-0).

Soccer-Japan hammer Spain on the break to top Group C

Hinata Miyazawa grabbed two goals to become the tournament's leading scorer as former champions Japan put on a counter-attacking clinic to beat Spain 4-0 and lock up top spot in Group C at the Women's World Cup on Monday. Striker Riko Ueki also scored on the break as the Nadeshiko cut through Spain's high press with three lightning raids in the first half before substitute Momoko Tanaka added the fourth with another quality strike eight minutes from time.

