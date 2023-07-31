Soccer-Austrian defender Wober joins Gladbach on one-year loan from Leeds

Left Menu

Austrian defender Maximilian Wober has joined Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach on loan until the end of 2023-24 season from English second-tier side Leeds United, both clubs said on Monday. Leeds signed Wober in January on a 4-1/2 year deal from Red Bull Salzburg, where he arrived from LaLiga club Sevilla in 2019. The 25-year-old made nearly 20 appearances in all competitions for Leeds.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 22:33 IST
The 25-year-old made nearly 20 appearances in all competitions for Leeds. "(Max) is a player that doesn't shy away from responsibility," Roland Virkus, Borussia's managing director for sport, told the club website.

"As a left-footer, he also is a great addition for us tactically, and can play both in central defence or at left-back." Wober won the Austrian League and Cup double three times in a row since 2019-20.

He made his Austria debut in October 2017 in a 3-2 win over Serbia in 2018 World Cup qualifiers, winning 15 more caps since then. Gladbach finished 10th in the German top-flight last season.

