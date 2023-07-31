Soccer-Croatia's Rebic joins Besiktas from Milan

Besiktas have signed Croatian winger Ante Rebic from AC Milan on a two-year deal, the club said on Monday.

Rebic won more than 40 caps from 2013-2021 and helped Croatia finish as 2018 World Cup runners-up.

The 29-year-old joined Milan in 2019 on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt before a permanent move in September 2020. He played over 120 games in all competitions for the Serie A club.

