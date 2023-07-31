Horse racing-Churchill Downs to resume racing in September after safety review

Left Menu

Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September, the Louisville-based racetrack said on Monday following an internal safety review that was launched after the deaths of 12 horses at the home of the Kentucky Derby. Racing at Churchill Downs will resume on Sept.

31-07-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September, the Louisville-based racetrack said on Monday following an internal safety review that was launched after the deaths of 12 horses at the home of the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, which is home to the opening leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown in May, suspended racing in June to review surfaces and safety protocols after a spike in equine fatalities that overshadowed the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Following its review, the track said analysis by multiple leading industry experts found no issue with the racing surfaces but Churchill Downs has invested in new maintenance equipment and will double the frequency of surface testing. Other enhancements it hopes will further ensure the safety and well-being of horses and jockeys include increased veterinary oversight, working with experts to predict at-risk horses and the establishment of a safety management committee.

"Our commitment to safety remains paramount as we enter this September meet and our participants, fans and the public can be assured that we will continue to investigate, evaluate and improve upon every policy and protocol," Churchill Downs Incorporated CEO Bill Carstanjen said in a news release. Racing at Churchill Downs will resume on Sept. 14 and end for the year on Nov. 26.

