Left Menu

Cricket-England win fifth Ashes test v Australia to secure 2-2 series draw

England beat Australia by 49 runs in the fifth and final Ashes test at The Oval on Monday, securing a 2-2 series draw with an afternoon of brilliant bowling including taking wickets in four consecutive overs.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 22:58 IST
Cricket-England win fifth Ashes test v Australia to secure 2-2 series draw

England beat Australia by 49 runs in the fifth and final Ashes test at The Oval on Monday, securing a 2-2 series draw with an afternoon of brilliant bowling including taking wickets in four consecutive overs. Australia had already retained the coveted urn but narrowly missed out on claiming their first Ashes series win in England since 2001.

They won the first two tests but lost the third and had looked set to lose the fourth until two days of almost uninterrupted rain led to a draw. The fifth test was finely poised going into the final afternoon, with Australia batting their way steadily past 250 as they chased a huge target of 384.

But after a lengthy rain delay England's bowlers came out and took the remaining seven wickets to claim the win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
2
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
3
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
4
Reliance unveils all-new JioBook; priced Rs 16,499, to be available from Aug 5

Reliance unveils all-new JioBook; priced Rs 16,499, to be available from Aug...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023