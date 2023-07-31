Left Menu

Northamptonshire sign India batter Prithvi Shaw for One-Day Cup

"Indian batter Prithvi Shaw will join Northamptonshire for the upcoming Metro Bank One Day Cup," Northamptonshire said in an official statement. 

Northamptonshire sign India batter Prithvi Shaw for One-Day Cup
Prithvi Shaw (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
India opener Prithvi Shaw is all set for his maiden stint in the English county circuit after he joined Northamptonshire County Cricket Club (NCCC) for the upcoming One Day Cup, which is set to run from August 1 to September 16. "Indian batter Prithvi Shaw will join Northamptonshire for the upcoming Metro Bank One Day Cup," Northamptonshire said in an official statement.

The 23-year-old has nearly 9,000 runs to his name across all formats and is available for the duration of the tournament, which begins for Northamptonshire on Friday. "It's a great opportunity for me and I'm really thankful to Northamptonshire for giving me this chance to express myself here. It's going to be amazing I think and I'm really looking forward to it," Prithvi was quoted as saying by NCCC.

Prithvi boasts a remarkable average of 52 across 53 List A appearances with 19 scores beyond 50 including eight centuries and a highest score of 227*. "The goal for me, wherever I play, is about the team. So winning games for Northamptonshire is the first goal for this season and then it's about scoring runs, I just want to give 100 per cent," Prithvi added.

Head coach John Sadler was delighted by the addition to the squad. "Prithvi is going to bring high class, he's going to bring expertise, he's going to bring a bit of superstardom I think," Sadler said.

"He's coming over with a point to prove and to enhance his own game. He's had some pressure on his shoulders for some time living up to the expectation of his career so far, he's probably fallen off the radar a little but he's very, very hungry to come and get himself back to his very best and get back into the India team," he added. Shaw has already arrived in Northampton and will link up with the squad this week ahead of the Club's opening fixture against Gloucestershire at Cheltenham on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

