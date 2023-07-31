"We will be ready for Premier League": Christian Eriksen after Manchester United's defeat against Dortmund

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen feels that they will be ready for the Premier League 2023/24 campaign after suffering a setback in their final game of the US tour against Borussia Dortmund 3-2 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday. Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag named an experienced squad but without the presence of the regular faces. The defensive line-up produced a catalogue of errors which led to their downfall.

However, Eriksen believes that the entire pre-season was about gaining confidence and they will be ready for the new PL season. "We expect a tough pre-season wherever we go. Everyone is happy to go home but we enjoyed our time here. Pre-season is about getting confidence and getting minutes to get ready for the real work, which is of course the Premier League. That’s what we do pre-season for, to be ready for the real games. You have to dig in for pre-season and when the league starts, you have to be ready, and we will be," Eriksen said, according to manchesterunited.com.

Eriksen was one of the better performers for the Red Devils. He didn't have the ideal start according to his standards but he improved with each passing game. The experienced midfielder feels the reason for the improvement is that with each passing game, he feels more sharper and energetic.

"It’s been good. It’s feeling easier and easier going into the games, you’re feeling more prepared and more energetic. It’s been tough with a lot of sessions, travelling and training but it’s nice to get going and you feel that body-wise – you’re getting in good shape and it feels good to be playing more and more," Eriksen signed off. Coming to the match, the Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot marked his comeback to the team with an exceptional curling effort in the 24th minute of the game.

Dortmund scored two quick goals moments before half-time putting United on the back foot. Young defender Brandon Williams got turned around quite easily and Donyell Malen scored from a close range to bring the game back on level terms. Eighteen seconds later after the resumption of the game, Victor Lindelof gave away a pass to former United teammate Marcel Sabitzer, who in turn passed the ball to Malen to assist him for his second goal of the night.

The Red Devils responded with Antony to bring parity as defender Mats Hummels gave the ball away inside his own penalty area to allow Antony to score an easy goal. English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka gave away the ball to Marco Reus, who found the young striker Moukoko to seal the game.

Manchester United will face Ligue 1 side Lens on Saturday ahead of their first game of the Premier League 2023/24 campaign. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)