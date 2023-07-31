Left Menu

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino provides injury update on Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino provided an injury update on Trevoh Chalobah who barely featured in Chelsea's triumph over Fulham on Monday

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 23:41 IST
Trevoh Chalobah (Photo/Chelsea). Image Credit: ANI
Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino provided an injury update on Trevoh Chalobah who barely featured in Chelsea's triumph over Fulham on Monday. The young English defender was taken off the pitch as a precautionary measure after being brought on in the second half.

The centre-back barely played 15 minutes in Chelsea's victory in which Mauricio Pochettino used 23 players. Just three players didn't feature on the field - Kepa Arrizabalaga, Diego Moreira and Mykhailo  Mudryk. "I hope it's not a big issue, but now, we need to assess. It doesn't mean it is big. It was a precaution but we need to assess him the next few days. We don't believe it is big but hope also," Pochettino said, according to Chelsea.com.

Coming to the match, Brazilian defender Thiago Silva spearheaded Chelsea in front in the 20th minute of the game. He leapt above all players in the box to meet Ben Chilwell's in-swinging delivery from a corner kick. Chelsea maintained their attacking intensity to pile pressure up on the opposition. A few chances swung their way but the lack of cutting-edge finishing left a window for Fulham to make a comeback.

Enzo Fernandez had the best opportunity to double their advantage as he found himself in a one-on-one situation with the keeper. The Argentinian midfielder tried to wrap his foot around the ball but failed to get the desired connection. Enzo managed to force out a save from Bernd Leno, the ball bounced back from the keeper's hands and fell once again in the path of the young midfielder. He pounced upon the opportunity but only found the side netting.

With the half time on the brink, Chelsea's latest recruit struck the second goal of the game to put the Blues in a comfortable position. The ball landed in his path following a powerful shot from Carney Chukwuemeka landed in his way. He simply tapped the ball home to bag his third goal of the summer.

Fulham's best chance fell to Bobby De Cordova-Reid as his fierce shot was met with equal intensity from Chelsea's keeper. The Blues held off their local rivals to clinch victory. This result took Chelsea to the top of the six-team tournament with seven points.

Chelsea will play their final game of the pre-season against Borussia Dortmund on Thursday at the Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago. (ANI)

