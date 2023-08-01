Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Horse racing-Churchill Downs to resume racing in September after safety review

Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September, the Louisville-based racetrack said on Monday following an internal safety review that was launched after the deaths of 12 horses at the home of the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, which is home to the opening leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown in May, suspended racing in June to review surfaces and safety protocols after a spike in equine fatalities that overshadowed the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Motor racing-Winning streak 'keeps the fire going', says Verstappen

Max Verstappen is one race away from a record-equalling ninth win in a row and the Red Bull Formula One driver is finding dominance also brings more motivation for the future. The 25-year-old has questioned how long he might stay in the sport, saying last April in Azerbaijan that "sometimes you get to a point in your career where maybe you want to do other stuff."

Skateboarding-American Huston ramping up for Olympic redemption in Paris

The spectator-free Tokyo Olympics was a disappointment for top-ranked U.S. skateboarder Nyjah Huston but he reckons it will be a different story when fans pack the stands in Paris next year. Huston struggled to stay upright in the street skating final in July 2021 and was had to settle for seventh place, a shock for the most dominant and highest-paid skateboarder of all time.

Soccer-Saudi champions Al-Ittihad sign midfielder Fabinho from Liverpool

Brazil midfielder Fabinho has joined Al Ittihad from Liverpool on a three-year deal, the Saudi club announced on Monday. Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported the Saudi Pro League champions, known as Tigers, paid 40 million pounds ($51.33 million) for the 29-year-old.

Athletics-Tumbling records leave Coe expecting "best-ever" world championships

Sebastian Coe says this record-laden athletics season has convinced him that next month's world championships could be the best of all time in terms of performance, and he is confident there will be big crowds in Budapest to witness the action. Because of COVID, the sport is hosting back-to-back editions of the usually biennial world championships, with the Aug 19-27 event following last year's postponed worlds in Eugene, Oregon.

Soccer-English football authorities launch measures to tackle behaviour, tragedy abuse

English football authorities have introduced a series of disciplinary measures to improve the behaviour of players, managers and fans at all levels of the game next season, several governing bodies said in a joint statement on Monday. Under the new framework, match officials will have more power to act against unacceptable behaviour, while captains will be "expected to take responsibility for their team mates" and promote fair play and respect towards match officials.

Soccer-Early World Cup exit for Canada, Sinclair likely signals end of era

Canada's Olympic champions are heading home from the Women's World Cup stunned and heartbroken - and still without a medal in the tournament from eight appearances. The Canadians, who were wildly inconsistent this tournament, crumpled in a 4-0 loss to Australia on Monday that likely robbed talisman Christine Sinclair the opportunity of ever climbing the World Cup podium in her illustrious career.

Soccer-Van Dijk to captain Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold named deputy

Liverpool have appointed Virgil van Dijk as the club's new skipper, with fellow defender Trent Alexander-Arnold taking on the vice-captain's role, the Premier League club announced on Monday. The 32-year-old Virgil, who also captains the Netherlands national team, will replace Jordan Henderson after the England midfielder joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq last week, ending a 12-year stay at Anfield.

Soccer-Holders US in unfamiliar position before crunch Portugal clash

Holders United States arrived at the Women's World Cup as favourites to win an unprecedented third straight title but their place in the tournament will be on the line when they take on Portugal in Tuesday's Group E showdown in Auckland. The Americans, who have never been eliminated from the group stage in World Cup history, have not yet hit peak form. They beat minnows Vietnam 3-0, and a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands left both teams locked on four points.

Women's World Cup roundup: Australia routs Canada

Hayley Raso recorded a first-half brace on Monday as Australia advanced to the knockout round with a 4-0 victory over Canada in a Group B clash at the Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia. Raso scored in the ninth and 39th minutes, Mary Fowler tallied in the 58th and Steph Catley converted a penalty in second-half stoppage time for Australia (2-1-0).

