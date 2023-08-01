Left Menu

Soccer-Velez fans violently attack club's players at gunpoint

I was too scared and my teammates didn't want to go home in case they were followed. "They even told one of them: 'Get out of the car or I'll shoot you twice in the legs,'" the 17-year-old forward said, adding that the incident is making him rethink staying at the club.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2023 07:34 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 07:34 IST
Soccer-Velez fans violently attack club's players at gunpoint

Uruguayan defender Diego Godin's farewell match ended with his team Velez Sarsfield losing to Huracan, sparking a violent incident on Sunday, as some of the Argentine club's own fans viciously attacked the players, assaulting them at gunpoint. When the team returned to their training camp at the Villa Olimpica Stadium hours after the match, they suffered a brutal visit from the club's supporters, as cars ambushed some of the players.

"We arrived (at the Stadium) to get our cars and go home. We came out and it was all dark when the cars of the 'Barra Brava' came across us. There were probably five or six of them," striker Gianluca Prestianni told ESPN on Monday. "They hit me twice in the face while grabbing me by the jacket. I was too scared and my teammates didn't want to go home in case they were followed.

"They even told one of them: 'Get out of the car or I'll shoot you twice in the legs,'" the 17-year-old forward said, adding that the incident is making him rethink staying at the club. Former Boca Juniors defender Leonardo Jara was the one who received the threat. "They crossed a car in front of me, they wanted me to get out of mine and said they were going to shoot me in the legs," he told a radio local program.

Forward Santiago Castro and defender Francisco Ortega were also involved in the incident. "Atletico Velez regrets and strongly repudiates the intimidating situation experienced last night by some of our first team players in the vicinity of the Villa Olimpica," the club said in a statement.

Local media reported that the players decided not to file a police complaint, but were summoned for criminal investigation, and coach Sebastian Mendez informed the directors that the team would not return to training until security is guaranteed. With only five wins in 27 games, Velez finished 25th out of 28 after the loss in the last round of the Argentine Professional League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023