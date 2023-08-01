Tens of thousands of Boca Juniors fans welcome Cavani at Bombonera Stadium

Left Menu

The veteran Uruguayan striker, who was tearful as supporters cheered for him, will be the teams key addition in its competes for the Copa Libertadores title.Boca announced it had signed the 36-year-old Uruguay international on Saturday on a free transfer.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 01-08-2023 09:16 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 09:16 IST
Argentina's Boca Juniors introduced its new signing Edinson Cavani to tens of thousands of fans at its Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires. The veteran Uruguayan striker, who was tearful as supporters cheered for him, will be the team's key addition in its competes for the Copa Libertadores title.

Boca announced it had signed the 36-year-old Uruguay international on Saturday on a free transfer. The club said it has an 18-month deal with him.

Cavani wore a No. 10 shirt that was once the uniform number of Diego Maradona. "This is a great emotion. When I was 12 I was there where you are now and I felt the desire to be here where I am now," Cavani told fans. "After so many years in which soccer gave me a little bit of everything, I am here and enjoying with my family." Cavani has struggled with several muscular injuries in the recent past. He played only 28 matches for Valencia and scored seven goals.

The striker has played for Uruguay in the last four editions of the World Cup. He has scored 58 goals in 136 appearances for the national team.

